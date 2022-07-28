Kieran Hayler says fiancé doesn’t get credit deserved after Katie Price abuse claims

“You are an incredible mother and stepmother and my absolute rock. I love you ❤️”

“Myself and my children are truly blessed and lucky.”

“@michellepenti [Michelle Penticost] really doesn’t get the credit she deserves for she has to deal with.”

Alongside a photo of the pair, Kieran said in a post: “No filters needed, just me and my beautiful fiancée!!! Oh and the incredible sunset.”

Katie Price ‘s ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, took to Instagram to praise his fiancé, Michelle Penticost, on Wednesday, July 27.

Some fans wondered if Kieran was referring to the alleged abuse Michelle has had to put up with from Katie Price.

In 2019 Katie Price was handed a five-year restraining order against Michelle in 2019 for calling her a “f*****g c**t” and “fat” at the school gates in front of kids, parents and a teacher.

Fans were quick to respond. One posted: “It is incredibly hard blending a family (I know only too well). Keep a strong bond and deal with it together, you got this Michelle xx”

Another added: “The love and strength you two share will get you through the tough times. It clearly shows in the children’s faces where they are at their happiest.”

“Keep being dignified and smile nothing better than karma. ❤️ It will happen 😉xx”

Another fan posted: “Now, don’t underestimate us, Kieran! The truth is plain to see.”

“Michelle is a wonderful influence on you and your Family. Classy Girl, not down in the dirt xx”

