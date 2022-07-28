Manuel Palomino takes over as new head of Balearic Islands Health Service

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 18:01

Manuel Palomino has taken over as the new head of Balearic Islands Health Service. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

The new head of the Balearic Islands Health Service, Manuel Palomino, has replaced Juli Fuster, who led the islands through the pandemic.

The Balearic Islands Government approved the appointment of Manuel Palomino Chacón as the new director-general of the Balearic Islands Health Service (IB-SALUT) on July 25. Palomino has previously been the director of Management and Budgets (2019 to present) and the secretary-general of the Health Service (2015 to 2019). Palomino has more than twenty years of experience in healthcare management.

Palomino is taking over from Juli Fuster, who has now formally resigned, having been the director-general for the last seven years. He led the Health Service at a particularly difficult time, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuster was appointed in 2015, with more than thirty years of extensive professional experience in health management. Over the last few years, he has worked hard to achieve a budget increase, thanks to which various different projects in the areas of human resources and infrastructure have been carried out.

His priorities have included improving the rights of healthcare workers, the Mental Health Plan, reducing waiting lists and improving primary care.

