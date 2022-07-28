Marbella moments with Nicole King: The love chain

By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 8:17

Juan - Marbella Now #MN357 tonight 11pm on RTV Marbella and online.

WHEN Lynn Fisher contacted me to come on my show it was not about ladies’ golf; this time it was to see if I could let everyone know that on September 3 there will be a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event in Benahavis to help raise €10,000 for a 14‐year‐ old boy.

It was Sandra Eriksson that had brought this plight to Lynn’s attention, counting on her experience and contacts to help her help this child and raise the money required for a jointed prosthetic leg; one with a knee that will allow him to climb stairs and once again play football with his friends and live his best life.

This is how our fabulous city works; at times it’s called networking but at others it’s a chain of love because together we see, time after time, just how much can be done when we unite for a worthy cause.

At the tender age of nine Juan was diagnosed with cancer in his left leg and after much treatment and suffering it was this child himself that concluded that it would be preferable to have his leg amputated rather than live with a misformed appendage that was not healing. Juan loves to hang out with his friends, swim and play football but right now his Social Security prosthesis is limiting his potential.

Hence Sandra, Lynn and now myself, find ourselves on this mission to get him a leg with a knee joint and back to living his best life. Juan came to be on my show this week (tonight airing 11pm on RTV Marbella) but it was not my best interview. I’d not met him before and I was unsure of how to broach the subject.

Even though I didn’t pull it off as I would have liked, another guest on this week’s show, Margot Buckley, came up with more ideas of how perhaps to get other groups involved. Margot runs the Cudeca charity shop in Avenida del Mar in Marbella; raising funds to help those ending their life due to cancer. Juan’s life is just starting and hearing how much he loves football Margot suggested that the local restaurants frequented by footballers could possibly be of help.

This in turn made me think of the local football clubs, so as soon as I got home I started making calls. Most charities need support ad infinitum, this time there’s a clear objective, one that can be achieved, which is most satisfying. There is a go fund me page but as they take a significant percentage of the money perhaps if you would like to send a donation, you can do so directly to Juan Sebastian

Valencia Gutierrez’s bank account ‐ ES78 0182 4141 33 0201582413.

Also the Marbella and San Pedro Cudeca charity shops urgently need volunteers for August; if you can spare even one morning please call Tel. 671 048 304 or email: [email protected]

Let the love chain begin