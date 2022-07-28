By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 7:50

Mayan Monkey Mijas: The most magical job ever?

CALLING all dreamers, creators and food lovers; the Mayan Monkey Mijas is about to give two lucky people possibly the best job in the world with not one, but TWO full-time summer positions.

Do you dream of spending all day working with the creamiest and gooiest chocolate? From making it to eating it and even sharing your love of it with others on the Mayan Monkey’s magical mystery tours, this job could be the start of a spellbinding summer for two people.

Based in Mijas Pueblo, the Mayan Monkey is the Costa del Sol’s very own Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, spending all day making everything from brightly­coloured chocolatey creations to the most fizz­popping ice creams and sorbets. Attracting crowds from far and wide, this extraordinary place is open to the public to show them exactly how chocolate is made ­ and even let them have a go at making their own!

Now Mayan Monkey is looking for two sweet­toothed assistants to help share in the magic over the popular summer months.

Ideal for school leavers or students, this full­time role comes with a contract and possibly some of the best perks ever!

So if you’re fun-loving with a huge imagination and a hunger (excuse the pun) to work in one of the most enchanting places around, contact Mayan Monkey Mijas here.