Mayor of Benidorm (Alicante) leads minute’s silence for latest gender killing

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 15:26

BENIDORM PROTEST: Toni Perez and Angela Zaragozi led minute’s silence Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM councillors led by mayor, Toni Perez and Equality councillor Angela Zaragozi, held a minute’s silence, condemning Spain’s latest gender killing.

They stood in silent protest at the death of a woman of 50 in Albuñol (Granada) whose body with fatal gunshot wounds was discovered on July 25.

Her husband, the alleged author of the crime, later committed suicide.

The woman, mother of four adult children, was the 25th woman to have lost her life at the hands of a partner this year.

As it has on similar occasions in the past, Benidorm’s Equality department reminded all local women at risk of gender violence, that free, specialised help is available in these situations.

The 016 number can also provide help 24 hours a day year-round in 52 languages.

