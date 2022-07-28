Mike Senker in my opinion: Incapable of coping

By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 10:01

THERE was a terrible incident in a local nightclub recently and it got me thinking about the thought process of going out for the evening. I imagine it now goes something like, Ok got my phone, keys, money, credit cards. Have I forgotten anything?

Ah yes, my gun, some knives, drugs for personal use and some for spiking innocent people’s drinks. Don’t wait up for me Mum ‘cos I might not ever be home again unless, of course, they don’t let me in because I’m wearing trainers!

For the first few days of last week, I thought the war in Ukraine was over as it was not mentioned on any mainstream news I watch. The only news was the fact that the UK was very hot. In fact, it was the hottest it’s ever been for one day. It was like people were totally incapable of coping. Actually, it’s quite easy to deal with if you have a bit of common sense. Don’t go out in the blazing sun or coat yourself in pure virgin olive

oil. Take all the right precautions and you will be fine. It’s not rocket science to know you have to sip water all day long. Anyway, most survived and that was it.

The banks here have got worse. I turned up for one appointment last week and was told that the person I needed to see wasn’t there. Why didn’t they call me and let me know? I got the shrug, then someone spoke to someone else, and by the way, there were about eight desks behind me without one member of staff at any of them.

A lady came out and informed me she was a mortgage advisor but she would try and help but not at a desk. She wanted to discuss my personal business from behind the counter in front of everyone. It didn’t happen – I left. I then sent an email to my other bank to make an appointment. I got an automated reply saying she was out of the office till August 8 and finished off with the usual salutation and, just for good luck, also wished me Merry Christmas.

I emailed the bank again and said their out-of-office messaging could do with an update – no response yet. Oh and to everyone that sent me emails about how I should invest in Bitcoin and I should stop questioning it – still feel the same?

