By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 14:15
More than 100,000 Ukrainians welcomed to safety in the UK. Image: kovop58/Shutterstock.com
The figure was reached as the Homes for Ukraine Scheme opens up to allow new applications from children and minors under the age of 18 to come to the UK without a parent or guardian, the UK government confirmed on Thursday, July 28.
After listening to Ukrainian parents and working closely with their national government, the UK government has introduced changes that will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent.
Since early spring, the government has streamlined the visa application system to get people to safety as soon as possible and worked hand in hand with councils and community groups to ensure people from Ukraine are fully supported as they adjust to life in the UK.
Refugees Minister Lord Harrington said: “We would not be able to welcome 100,000 people from Ukraine to our shores without generous people around the country opening their doors.”
“It is important that we recognise the selfless work of the public to help Ukrainians integrate into their communities.”
“We understand families are having to make difficult decisions to leave their homes which is why it is important we took the time to get this right to ensure we can continue offering safety to as many Ukrainians as possible.”
