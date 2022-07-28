New library opens its doors in Pere Grau neighbourhood in Palma

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 14:25

A new library has opened its doors in the Pere Grau neighbourhood in Palma. Credit: Palma Town Hall

Pere Grau in Palma, Mallorca, has a new library that will not only a place for reading, but also a space for cultural and social exchanges.

The neighbourhood of Pere Grau in Palma now has a new library, which has already opened its doors and is named after the educator and cultural activist Encarnació Viñas.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, the deputy mayor for Culture and Social Welfare, Antoni Noguera, and representatives of various organisations visited the new space on July 19, where they were treated to a theatrical performance by the group Centimens Teatre and a juggling show by the company Stromboli.

Noguera highlighted the importance of opening new libraries, describing them as “important spaces where neighbourhood can connect and cultures can meet”.

The new library will be open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 8.30pm, and also on Saturday mornings from September. The intention is that the space is welcoming to everyone, so it has magnifying glasses, e-readers and tablets to be used at home and headphones for listening to audiobooks. There are also plans to acquire easy-to-read books adapted to people with language difficulties.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.