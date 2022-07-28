Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Stars out in Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 12:30

Image - The Vintage Girls

THIS year’s star­studded Global Gift Gala took place at the Don Pepe Melia hotel, Marbella, on Saturday July 23, attracting some of the most famous names from Hollywood.

I was treated to an array of magnificent gowns and dresses. Eva Longoria, one of the patrons, looked stunning in a gold number, while Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, from Poland was breathtaking in a Spanish-inspired number. British celebrity Denise Van Outen wore a colourful gown.

The event was set in the gardens surrounding the pool. Guests were welcomed with Champagne and enjoyed a five­course menu throughout the evening. The Vintage Girls set the mood as guests arrived and the entertainment continued throughout the evening.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non­profit charity, whose objective is to create positive changes in healthcare and social inclusion for the most vulnerable. The foundation helps provide shelter, education, food, clothing, medical care and other essentials to vulnerable groups, in particular children and women in need.

Created in 2013 by businesswoman and philanthropist Marie Bravo, the foundation supports projects of different organisations around the world and has recently launched a new project, named Casa Global Gift.

A multifunctional centre for children with rare or chronic illnesses, it is located in Marbella and provides shelter to at least five charitable nonprofit organisations. The event at the Don Pepe Hotel hosted more than 240 guests and was supported by many of Marbella’s businesses along with their owners, Marbella Town Hall, and some of Marbella’s rich and famous.

Got something going on locally? Contact me at [email protected] or 678 033 241.