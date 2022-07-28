By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 16:16

"Play for your beach and the environment" with Almuñecar's new campaign. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

The new campaign on the beaches of Almuñecar and La Herradura, “Play for your Beach and the Environment” aims to raise awareness and educate people.

The councillors for the Environment and Tourism and Beaches of the Almuñecar Town Hall, Luis Aragón and Daniel Barbero, presented a new campaign called “Play for your Beach and the Environment” on the beach of La Herradura on July 22. The campaign has the aim of “raising awareness and encouraging good habits to take care of the environment”.

Stands will be set up on various different beaches in Almuñecar from 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until September 11, where people can learn about taking care of the environment and the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Participants can also win prizes made from recycled materials in a game of “sustainable roulette”.

“Beach cleanliness is the responsibility of everyone, both visitors and residents. We have to take care of our unique seabed,” said Barbero. He also highlighted the fact that from next summer, the municipality will have beaches where smoking is not permitted.

