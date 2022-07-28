Police to protect the muscatel grapes of Les Sorts during harvest

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 July 2022 • 22:59

Muscatel grapes – Image Caftor/Shutterstock.com

There will be increased security in Les Sorts during the muscatel grape harvesting that takes place from August 1 to September 16.

The Teulada-Moraira Town Council announced on July 27 that they would be stepping up the police presence and surveillance of the area, after more than two tonnes of grapes were destroyed.

According to the town’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries the loss was caused by a combination of illegal fly-tipping, crop theft, walkers and wild animals.

That damage caused financial hardship for some of the farmers, which prompted the councillor for the area, Alejandro Llobell to ask people using the area to be more sensitive to the needs of local farmers.

He said: “The importance of caring for and maintaining the environment around us, as the muscatel grape fields are part of our culture, our economy and a tourist heritage that we must all protect.

“It is not only enough to recycle in our homes, but also when we visit beautiful places such as our municipality, we must try not to leave a footprint wherever we go.”

Llobell hopes that increased awareness and security for the Les Sorts area will minimise the losses incurred by the region’s muscatel farmers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.