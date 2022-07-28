Puzzle Solutions Edition 1934

By Marcos • 28 July 2022 • 10:08

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chop; 2 Pill; 3 Ludo; 4 Obey; 5 Yard; 6 Dual; 7 Lees; 8 Smug; 9 Gong; 10 Gobi; 11 Ibis; 12 Soap; 13 Pact; 14 Toss; 15 Spud; 16 Door. SCORPIO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Belgium; 2 Jerome Kern; 3 Dame Margaret Rutherford; 4 Robert F Kennedy; 5 O; 6 Ken Russell; 7 Bungalow; 8 The Ryder Cup; 9 J.M.W. Turner; 10 John F. Kennedy.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Maps; 3 Scaffold; 8 Rice; 9 Warrants; 11 Inflammatory; 13 Escape; 14 Closer; 17 Fashion shows; 20 Awarding; 21 Levi; 22 Pleasure; 23 Stag.

Down: 1 Martinet; 2 Pacific; 4 Charms; 5 First-class; 6 Owner; 7 Dose; 10 Lampshades; 12 Pressing; 15 Slowest; 16 Joiner; 18 Amaze; 19 Carp.

QUICK

Across: 5 Sobs; 7 Cotton wool; 8 York; 10 Chat; 12 Ado; 13 German; 16 Roger; 18 Kim; 20 Rapt; 21 Luge; 22 Sip; 24 Navel; 25 Second; 26 Egg; 27 Bolt; 29 Lard; 33 Every other; 34 Mean.

Down: 1 Won; 2 Itch; 3 Unit; 4 Coo; 5 Sly; 6 Baron; 9 Hairy; 10 Corpse; 11 Ark; 13 Grind; 14 Mile; 15 Amulet; 17 Otic; 19 Verge; 23 POW; 25 Shame; 27 Boys; 28 Lett; 30 Den; 31 Leg; 32 Wet.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Games, 4 Puppies, 8 Racismo, 9 Usted, 10 Festejar, 11 Jury, 13 Empleo, 15 Pelota, 18 Bulb, 19 Birthday, 22 Spade, 23 Contigo, 24 Staples, 25 Silly.

Down: 1 Giraffe, 2 Mocos, 3 Sostener, 4 Probar, 5 Plug, 6 Intruso, 7 Sadly, 12 Ventanas, 14 Palmada, 16 Anybody, 17 Nieces, 18 Buses, 20 Drill, 21 Veal.

NONAGRAM

HEADLINED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE