Rincon de la Victoria hosts “Flamencura” exhibition by international artist Andrés Mérida

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 17:25

Rincon de la Victoria is hosting the "Flamencura" exhibition by international artist Andrés Mérida. Credit: Rindon de la Victoria Town Hall

The “Flamencura” exhibition by the local artist Andrés Mérida will be in Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, until September.

The exhibition hall of the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana in Rincon de la Victoria is hosting an exhibition by the international artist Andrés Mérida titled “Flamencura”, which consists of 25 colourful works in pencil, oil paints and mixed media.

Andrés Mérida was born in Algeciras (Cadiz) and has lived in Malaga since 1970. He began his professional artistic career in the 90s and has had many exhibitions throughout Spain and as far afield as New York, Mexico City and Hong Kong.

Andrés Mérida said the exhibition reflects his “personal vision of flamenco” and “pays homage to flamenco artists such as Enrique Morente, Camarón and Israel Fernández”. “It is a technically varied exhibition, with the multiple themes of music, song and dance, the three pillars of flamenco”, said the painter.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge until September 4 from 11am to 1.30pm and from 6pm to 10pm from Tuesday to Saturday and from 11am to 1.30pm on Sundays. The exhibition hall is closed on Mondays and holidays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.