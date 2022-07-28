By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 12:43

Russia reveals combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 28 eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 28.

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine force as the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry up to 70 personnel and more than five armoured vehicles were destroyed by high-precision airborne missiles fired by the Russian Air Force against a temporary battalion of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Artemivsk.

The battalion of the 60th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Topolynoye, Kherson Region, has now allegedly completely lost its combat effectiveness as a result of Russian air force precision-guided strikes on the combat positions of the Ukrainian troops.

In the past 24 hours alone, more than 130 servicemen of this unit have been eliminated, claims Russia.

While retreating on July 25 from the village of Pokrovske in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the remnants of the 15th battalion of the 58th AFU Infantry Brigade came under heavy fire and were shot by fighters of the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade occupying second echelon positions near the village of Bakhmutskoye.

Over the day, nine command posts were hit, and six ammunition depots were reportedly destroyed in the areas of Seversk, Paraskoviyivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ternivka and Zhovtneve of the Mykolayiv region.

In addition, a Russian Air Force Su-35C multirole fighter destroyed a Ukrainian launcher of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system near Kramotorsk.

Two Ukrainian batteries of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near the settlement of Krasny Oktyabr, a battery of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and an Msta-B howitzer artillery battery near Seversk were hit in their firing positions during the counter-battery fight.

Russian air defence assets destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Kamenka, Kharkiv Oblast, Yasinovataya and Staromykhailivka, Donetsk People’s Republic, overnight.

A total of 260 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,625 unmanned aerial vehicles, 359 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,172 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 764 multiple rocket launchers, 3,207 field artillery guns and mortars, and 4,515 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of “the special military operation”, according to Russia.

The news follows Russia revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.