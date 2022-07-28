By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 13:06

Ryanair strikes see no flights cancelled and 25 delayed from Spain's airports Credit: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock.com

Ryanair cabin crew strikes have seen no flights cancelled from Spain’s airports and 25 delayed, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

On the fourth and final day of Ryanair strikes action across Spain this week, no flights have been cancelled as of yet this Thursday and 25 have suffered delays.

As reported by USO (Spain’s Syndicated Worker’s Union), before 9.am. there were no flights cancelled at any of the eleven Spanish airports where Ryanair operates.

The delays have affected Barcelona with eight delayed departures or arrivals, Madrid’s Barajas airport saw five delayed flights and Ibiza’s airport saw four delayed flights.

In Seville, three flights departed or arrived late; in Alicante and Palma, two at each airport, and in Malaga, only one delayed flight were reported, according to ElPeriodico.

The Ryanair airline strikes in Spain are affecting an estimated 1,890 cabin crew belonging to Ryanair, Crawling and Workforce, in the workplaces of the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Gerona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

The news follows Spain’s USO and Sitcpla trade unions, calling for weekly Ryanair cabin crew strikes from Monday to Thursday, from August 8, until January 7, 2023, both included, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

Spain’s trade unions have called for the weekly Ryanair strikes due to the refusal of the “low cost airline to engage in any dialogue with the representatives elected by their crew” they explained in a statement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram