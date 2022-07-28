September start for Winter League pool in Marina Baja (Alicante) bars

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 15:03

WINTER LEAGUE: Begins on September 15 for Marina Baja pool players Photo credit: Pixabay/ juno1412

FOLLOWING Route 10 Pool’s successful first season, their DragonStack Challenge Cup 2022-2023 Winter League starts on September 15.

Registrations are now being accepted from bars in Albir, Alfaz, Altea, Benidorm and the areas surrounding these towns.

Up to two teams per table can be formed at each venue and the season lasts from September through to April 2023.

“If you are a pool player and would like to be introduced to a team or nearby venue we can help you with this process,” said Terry Read.

The league has a well-supported infrastructure and website presence with tables updated on a weekly basis. Individual players’ statistics are recorded to provide a competitive competition experience while having fun, he explained.

The rules are Blackball and all necessary promotional material and detailed rules are provided at each venue.

Games are played on a Thursday evening, commencing at 8pm.

The registration process is very easy and help is available throughout the season for any captain should the need arise. There is a €50 entry fee per team.

All players must be registered with Route 10 to be eligible to play for a particular team.

Trophies and medals will be awarded at the end of the season on a special presentation day with family and friends present to support players and join the festivities.

In the first instance contact Route 10 Pool on WhatsApp +34 965 063 299 for a registration form or visit the route10pool.com website before August 25.

