28 July 2022

Spain's traffic authorities expecting 6.9M road journeys over this holiday weekend Credit: Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) are expecting 6.9 million road journeys this holiday weekend as reported on Thursday, July 28.

During the second phase of their summer operation, Spain’s traffic authorities will deploy traffic regulation and management measures as well as air and roadside surveillance from 3.pm on Friday, July 29 until midnight on Monday, August 1.

Due to August 1 falling on a Monday many people are expected to start their holidays on Friday, which will result in a high number of journeys and a high traffic flow, according to the DGT, which estimates that 49 million journeys will be made during the whole month of August.

To this end, the government has set up a special “Strait Crossing mechanism” for travellers to and from African countries, as well as a “Passage to Portugal” to improve travel from France to Portugal.

Spain’s DGT has also emphasised its concern regarding the increase in deaths on high-capacity roads, stating that the challenge for this summer is to “ensure that the increase in the number of expected journeys is not reflected in the number of road accidents.”

Spain’s DGT took to Twitter to issue a reminder of the summer operation stating:

“Tomorrow at 15:00 h the 2nd #SummerDGT 2022 operation starts. More than 6.9 million journeys are expected to be made on #roads until midnight on Monday August 1.”

“Traffic regulation and management measures will be adopted and air and roadside surveillance will be carried out.”

📣Mañana a las 15:00 h arranca la 2ª operación salida #VeranoDGT 2022. Se prevén más de 6,9 mill. desplazamientos por #carretera hasta 24:00 h lunes 1 de julio. Se adoptarán medidas de regulación y gestión del tráfico y se vigilará por aire y a pie de carretera. pic.twitter.com/UvGTKTGpl5 — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) July 28, 2022

The news follows Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) announcing its special road operations for the summer, in order to deal with the expected flow of traffic and to ensure that road trips are carried out smoothly and safely.

