The Coronation of Queens will take place in l’Alfàs on August 6

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 July 2022 • 22:54

The queens and their councils - Imsge L'Alfas del Pi

The Coronation of Queens one of the most magical nights on the festival calendar will take place on August 6 in L’Alfas del Pi.

The event will take place on the esplanade of the Casa de Cultura de l’Alfas del Pi with the President of the Festivities Commission, Ainhoa Álvarez, the Councillor of Presidency Mayte García, and the Councillor of Festivities José Plaza on hand to welcome the new queens.

They will be welcomed into the Casa de Cultura at 10 pm with the young Elena Gómez, and the Aitana Fernández taking the leading roles. They will be supported by their respective courts of honour.

Tickets for the event cost €15 and are already available for purchase for what is traditionally a very popular event.

The councillor for Fiestas de l’Alfàs, José Plaza, has encouraged the Penya Inducció to make the event special saying: “They are very eager to make each and every one of the festive events this year are unique, and with the Coronation begins the countdown of our Fiestas del Cristo”.

It is going to be a gala night, with a bar at popular prices and live music once the coronation is over.

The Queen Elena Gómez Arroyo and her ladies Irene Balaguer Pérez; Judith Pérez Vilanova; Noemí García Deltell; Marina Barco Ferrer and Alba Pérez Berenguer.

The children’s Queen Aitana Fernández Madrid and her children’s ladies: Catalina Almagro Fernández; Claudia Egea Albiñana; Raquel Calvo Palencia; Vanessa Felipe Berenguer; Lucía Sánchez Romero; Maya Llinares Such; Valeria Compans García; Marta Santamaría Galiano and Telma Mas Jacobs.

The Penya Inducció, with a long history, is made up of 27 adults and 10 minors. A group of young people, very participative, with experience and enthusiasm, with new ideas and a lot of enthusiasm, according to the councillor.

The Mayorales 2022 group is made up of Gema Adán Villén; Ainhoa Álvarez Gasanovas; José Luis Andrades Bernal; Tomás Caparrós Boronat; Diana Cebrián Zapata; Estefanía Correa Pachón; Alessandro De Laurentys y Lagunas Balbás; Pablo Galdeano Llinares; Elisabet García Lozano; Hipólito Gil Hornero; Carlos Grau Cussac; Alejandro Luengo Iglesias; Alicia Martínez Sánchez; Miriam Martínez Sánchez; Catalina Mena Conde; Arancha Mena Jiménez; Aroa Mora Rodríguez; Jorge Orozco Orozco; Amy Rose Orenstein; José Javier Sánchez Moya; Juan Carlos Sánchez Torres; Aleksander Skaare; Birgitte Skaare; Vanesa Tormo Pérez; Daniel Triguero Conde; Arturo Urbaneja Jiménez-Montesinos and Rubén Villaescusa Manzano.

A very Spanish affair the Coronation of the Queens is a cultural event not to be missed.

