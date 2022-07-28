By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 18:20

Tragedy as 25-year-old Olympic hopeful killed in accident. Image: Tsudoi Miyazaki /Instagram.

Japanese triathlete, Tsudoi Miyazaki, died yesterday on Wednesday, July 27, in France when she was hit by a vehicle during bike training in Saint-Cyr-en-Val near Orleans.

Olympic Triathlon confirmed the sad news in a Twitter post on Thursday, July 28.

Tsudoi Miyazaki was born in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, Japan in 1996.

She started triathlon in college and won the Japan U23 Triathlon Championships in 2019.

She was on the path expected to become a leading, high-performing triathlete in the future expected to win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Olympic Triathalon posted: “@Triathlon_Japan want to offer our deepest condolences to family, friends, coaches and teammates of Ms Tsudoi Miyazaki.”

“The thoughts of all the Triathlon family are with all in this terribly sad time.”

RT worldtriathlon: World Triathlon and @Triathlon_Japan want to offer our deepest condolences to family, friends, coaches and teammates of Ms Tsudoi Miyazaki. The thoughts of all the Triathlon family are with all in this terribly sad time.https://t.co/3nZ65F4osU — Olympic Triathlon 2020 (@olympictri2020) July 28, 2022

French police are yet to release any information regarding the incident, but an investigation remains ongoing.