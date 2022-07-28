UK National Grid forecasts tight winter due to Russian gas uncertainty

By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 7:59

The UK’s National Grid has forecast a tight winter electricity supply due to the uncertainty of supplies of Russian gas to Europe, as reported on Thursday July, 28.

Speaking on the concerns for winter due to Russian gas uncertainty, UK National Grid ‘s Electricity System Operator (ESO) stated:

“While Britain is not reliant on Russian gas to the extent that the rest of Europe is, it is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” as reported by Reuters.

Working as a separate legal entity within National Grid, National Grid ESO is in charge of overseeing the nation’s electricity supply.

Forty per cent of the UK’s electricity production in 2021 was produced by gas-fired power plants, with fossil fuels accounting for 80 per cent of heating of the nation’s homes.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February, 24, the UK’s gas prices hit record highs in 2022.

According to the UK’s National Grid ESO, the tightest period for electricity demand and supply is likely to be in the first half of December.

During these periods it plans to issue electricity margin notices, that will send generators an alert for further power when needed.

Contracts with coal-fired plants have also been struck by ESO, ensuring a back-up electricity plan should it be needed.

The news comes after the EU signed a commitment with Azerbaijan to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor to supply the Union with at least 20 billion cubic metres annually by 2027, which will contribute to the diversification objectives of the REPowerEU Plan and help Europe end its dependence on Russian gas.

