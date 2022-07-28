Ukrainian children to enjoy holidays in Mallorca with local families

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 9:34

Ukrainian children will enjoy holidays in Mallorca with local families. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca’s initiative will allow a number of Ukrainian children to have a break from the war and enjoy a “normal” summer.

A total of 23 Ukrainian children aged between seven and 14 will enjoy a month’s holiday in Mallorca. The initiative, which has been organised by the Consell de Mallorca, will allow them to stay with local families until the end of August.

On July 22, the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, the councillor for the Presidency, Javier de Juan, and the councillor for Social Rights and president of the IMAS, Sofia Alonso, met with the president of the Mallorcan Solidarity and Cooperation Fund, Maria Antònia Mulet, to discuss the final arrangements.

The 15 Mallorcan families will welcome the children into their homes and offer them a safe, normal environment. “Mallorca has once again become an example of solidarity, generosity and commitment. At the beginning of the conflict, we were overwhelmed by people asking how to help those affected, and now, Mallorcan society is responding once again. I couldn’t feel prouder,” said Cladera.

“Ensuring the welfare of children, regardless of their country of origin, is a priority for IMAS, and we are working to ensure that these 23 boys and girls can enjoy the summer, like any other person their age,” added Sofia Alonso.

