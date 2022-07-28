By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 13:56

Valencia's Placa de la Reina Square open to public now remodelling works are complete. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 28, Valencia Council began the dismantling and removal of the perimeter fences around the Placa de la Reina in Valencia, Spain.

Valencia Council confirmed the remodelling works were officially completed on Wednesday, July 27.

Remodelling works began in April 2021. The square has been completely pedestrianised and a 115-tree urban forest planted.

The new area also includes benches, kiosks, a children’s play area, public restrooms, drinking water fountains, a Valenbisi station, underground garbage containers and newly designed loading zones.

Valencia’s mayor, Joan Ribo, confirmed: “We opened Placa de la Reina this morning now the remodelling works have been completed and we are happy because we have seen that it is full of people.”

Joan Ribo added: “It is a great square, we have another great square in the city of Valencia.”

We must point out that, at the same time, we have also opened the underground car park below the square, which is essential for parking in the central area.”

” As of now the square and the car park are available to all citizens.”

Giuseppe Grezzi, the councillor for Sustainable Mobility confirmed that: “Today is a great day for Valencia.”

“The Placa de la Reina has been an iconic project for a unique monumental space.”

“We have gone from a large roundabout full of cars, buses, vans spewing smoke and noise, to a 12,000 square metre square for people to enjoy.”

Giuseppe Grezzi added: “It is with great satisfaction and a source of pride to have been able to complete a project of this magnitude with the remodelling of a car park that is more than 50 years old.”

“It’s a real gift for Valencians, who I’m sure will make it theirs.”