Velez-Malaga commits to sustainability with new electric scooter service

28 July 2022

Velez-Malaga commits to sustainability with its new electric scooter service. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Residents and visitors in Velez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, will now be able to get around the city with the new electric scooter service.

On July 22, the Velez-Malaga Town Hall presented a new electric scooter service as part of its commitment to more sustainable alternatives for mobility. There will be 21 parking points and a total of 150 scooters for hire.

The service can be managed through the app Superpedestrian Link, which allows people to see the real-time location and availability of scooters and manage payments. The vehicles will only work in areas where permitted. If a user tries to circulate on a pedestrian street, the scooter will automatically stop.

The mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the councillor for Transport and Mobility, José María Domínguez, and the general manager of Superpedestrian in Spain, Manuel Ortiz, visited one of the parking points in Plaza de Las Carmelitas. The 21 points are distributed between the centre of Velez-Malaga (11), Torre del Mar (eight) and Caleta de Velez (two).

José María Domínguez said: “We have become one of the first medium-sized cities in Andalucia to implement this shared-use electric scooter service, taking another step towards becoming a modern and sustainable European city.”

