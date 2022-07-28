Water from the Muchamiel (Alicante) desalination plant goes to El Campello

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 18:29
MUCHAMIEL PLANT: El Campello can at last use its water
Photo credit: El Campello town hall
This will substitute water that is currently extracted from aquifers in the Alto and Medio Vinalopo areas although El Campello town hall will now have to contribute €12.5 million to the cost of the Muchamiel plant over the next 40 years.
Abstention by PSOE and Compromis councillors enabled El Campello town hall to approve a motion opposed in its day by its former coalition partners, Ciudadanos.
The vote went through with the votes of the Partido Popular, Vox and Eva Segura, a Ciudadanos councillor now expelled from the party.
“Water is important and essential,” said a PSOE spokesperson who criticised the way that El Campello town hall has handled the water issue but said councillors had abstained “out of a sense of responsibility.”
Compromis explained that it backed the town hall motion because the Vinalopo wells have been over-used. “The infrastructure was installed and the town hall has not been able to negotiate, as this was imposed by the central government.”
