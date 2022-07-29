By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 10:53

Benidorm's international summer Lions Clubs youth exchange

The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international non-political service organisation established originally in 1916 in Chicago, Illinois, by Melvin Jones. It is now headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

As of January 2020, Lions Clubs International had over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members (including the youth wing Leo) in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world.

Every year the Lions all over the world organise a youth exchange program. This with the aim of giving young people a better insight into how people live and work in other countries.

And also to bring young people together regardless of religion, orientation, political preference or whatever, in order to build friendships and if possible, to live in harmony, in such creating a better world.

Staying at the International School Lope de Vega from August 1 to August 14, the young people this year come from the Netherlands, Brazil, Italy, Algeria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Estonia, America, France, Austria, Turkey and India.

From there daily activities are done such as trips to Valencia, Alicante, Guadalest, Fuentes de Algar, Terra Mitica, Terra Natura, Aqualandia, as well as sports and team building activities.

The opening of this year’s youth exchange will take place on Tuesday, August 2 from 7.pm, where the Lions will march to Benidorm’s Town Hall, carrying flags, accompanied by police and music.

Speeches will then be given by the Director of the exchange as well as the President, the Mayor and other guests.

