By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 15:17

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple casualties in explosion at International Cricket Ground in Kabul Afghanistan Credit: Twitter @AbdulhaqOmeri

An explosion has reportedly taken place at the Kabul International Cricket Ground in Afghanistan’s Kabul during the Shpageeza Cricket League T20, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Footage of the reported explosion in Afghanistan at the Kabul International Cricket Ground was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Footage : An explosion occurred inside the #Kabul international cricket Ground during the Shepgize Cricket tournament .#Afghanistan”

Footage : An explosion occurred inside the #Kabul international cricket Ground during the Shepgize Cricket tournament .#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/yWw0ENLz00 — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AbdulhaqOmeri

“Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan”

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AbdulhaqOmeri

There have reportedly been multiple casualties, with the cause of the explosion currently unknown. Online speculation has pointed towards the possibility of a suicide bomber, but this is still officially unconfirmed.

The news has begun to circulate rapidly on Twitter with further users sharing the footage:

Explosion in Kabul international cricket stadium. During the ongoing shpageeza cricket league. The explosion took place in the stands where the spectators are. https://t.co/bm9b1nRNis — Raza Sahibzada (@RazaSahibzada1) July 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @bsarwary @RazaSahibzada1

According to another tweet the teams and players were unharmed, although this is not officially confirmed.

Media reports suggests an explosion at Kabul Stadium, all teams and players featuring in Shpageeza cricket league, including Pakistani cricketers Mir Hamza, Iftikhar Ahmed & Kamran Ghulam are safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/Embu3JSuR3 — Noman. (@NomanChaudharyy) July 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @NomanChaudharyy

Established by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013, the Shpageeza Cricket League, is an IPL-style professional T20 league.

The news of the explosion comes just after the UK Foreign Affairs Committee responded to a report on the exit from Afghanistan last Summer, raising concern over the prioritisation of animals over humans, a reported on Friday, July 29.

In addition, the nation was hit by a huge 6.1 magnitude earthquake that killed over one thousand people in Afghanistan, as reported on June 21.

