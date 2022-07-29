Catalonia independence drive loses steam as support falters

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 July 2022 • 8:49

Catalonia independence - Image Deniis Diatel Shutterstock.com

The Catalonia independence drive is losing steam according to the latest CEO survey, with those in favour of secession declining.

The survey results issued on Thursday, July 28 and covered by news site Lavanguardia, show that those who are anti-independence are now in the majority with a lead of at least 10 per cent.

Figures show that the number opposed to independence has risen to its highest since 2015 and now stands at 52 per cent, with those in favour falling to their lowest point at 41 per cent.

This is the biggest gap in seven years.

The CEO survey is considered a good barometer of the mood within Catalonia, with the latest figure only the third time that those opposed to independence have held a clear majority.

The number opposed to independence rose four per cent in the last quarter whilst those in favour fell three per cent. The percentage in favour has fallen from a high of around 50 per cent at the time of the autumn referendum and the unilateral declaration and arrests.

On the question of Catalonia’s position in Spain, 34 per cent advocate an independent state and 30 per cent are in favour of remaining an autonomous region. Supporters of federalism stand at 22 per cent and those who want Catalonia to be “a region of Spain” account for 8 per cent.

These percentages have changed little since 2019.

Interestingly both those in favour and those opposed to independence all favour the path of negotiation, with 70 per cent of those in favour of independence saying negotiation is the correct solution. Similarly, 80 per cent of those opposed to independence think negotiation is key to resolving the issue.

This is a ringing endorsement of the negotiations that resumed Wednesday with the third meeting of the dialogue table between representatives of the Moncloa and the Generalitat.

Whilst the survey points to the Catalonia independence drive losing steam, it does not provide insight into the possible reasons for the shift. However, with the world in turmoil issues like energy security may well be behind the shift.

