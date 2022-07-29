Closer to home for the elderly and disabled in Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 29 July 2022 • 18:34

COLLABORATION AGREEMENT: Vera’s Social Services councillor, mayor, and the Virgen de las Angustias director Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall will be able to count on 16 subsidised places at the Virgen de las Angustias care home.

“As well as the 16 places that Andalucia’s Social Services and Dependency department has made available, the Junta is committed to assigning 14 more in October,” said Vera’s Social Services, councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez.

“Before long Vera will have 30 places.”

Running the Virgen de las Angustias care home was outsourced to a private company in 2018 and councillors approved the collaboration agreement on July 29, following months of hard work to finalise the agreement, town hall sources revealed.

Only elderly Vera residents who are dependent on others or who have been assessed by Social Services’ Programa Individual de Atencion (Individual Care Programme) will be eligible for local places.

“This is a great achievement for the municipality,” Ramirez declared. “These places are very necessary for our older residents and those who are disabled.

“We are very glad to be able to assist families whose loved ones have to live outside Vera, half-an-hour or more away in other Residencias, because they cannot afford private care,” the councillor said.

Having their elderly relatives nearby will also help families whose work commitments have left them with little spare time to visit them, Ramirez added.

