Commonwealth Games 2022 declared open by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 0:45

Image of the 2022 Commonwealth games opening ceremony in Birmingham. Credit: [email protected]

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, have been declared open by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, being held in 2022 in Birmingham, England, were declared open this evening, Thursday, July 28, by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. A spectacular opening ceremony took place, although without the physical presence of the monarch due to her ill health.

A giant TV screen at the Alexander Stadium saw a video of the Queen greeting a packed crowd of around 30,000 sports fans. An estimated audience of 1 billion watched worldwide as vintage footage was screened.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are officially open! 🎊@BirminghamCG22 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/Jf4pefdxVl — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 28, 2022

Making a grand entrance in an Aston Martin DB86 that he purchased in 1970, Prince Charles arrived with Camilla. An entourage of 72 cars – signifying the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth – made their way into the Stadium, and formed the shape of the Union jack flag.

As Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Oxborough delivered the national anthem, the legendary Red Arrows flew overhead in formation.

Reading out a message from the Queen, Prince Charles said: “Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long-standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries”.

“But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations”, he continued. “Tonight, in the words of the founder of the Games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham”.

Tribute was paid to the city of Birmingham’s historic connection with the motor industry, and its cultural heritage, with the Queen describing it as: “a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history, and the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth, one which now welcomes you all in friendship”.

A stunning ceremony unfolded, masterminded by Steven Knight, the writer of Peaky Blinders, with the assistance of artistic director Iqbal Khan. Depicting the city’s famous Bullring, an enormous 10-ft mechanical bull was unveiled. More than 50,000 athletes made their way into the stadium during the procession, with British Olympic diving champion Tom Daley waving a rainbow flag aloft.

“It is going to be difficult to regain that spirit of 2012 – but we are going to have a flipping good go”, announced Sir Lenny Henry, brought up in Dudley, who had the honour of hosting the ceremony that spent £778 million of taxpayers’ money.

For the first time in the history of these games, there will be more medals given to female athletes than men, specifically, 136 to 134. There will also be a record number of para-sports events, totalling 42.

