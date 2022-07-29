Don’t miss the spectacular Delta Aquarids meteor shower this weekend

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 20:28

Map of the Delta Aquariid radiant. Credit: Don Machholz

The ever spectacular Delta Aquarids meteor shower can be observed in the nighttime skies this weekend.

According to meteorologists, this year’s Delta Aquarids meteor shower will have better visibility than the Perseids which are due in August every year. This spectacular astral display can be observed from tonight, Friday, July 29, through to Sunday, July 31.

Up to 20 meteors on average are usually visible every hour. They have been appearing in the sky since July 12, and will continue until August 23, but this weekend is tipped to be the best time to view them. Of the three nights, tonight’s shower is expected to be the one with the best visibility say the experts.

The initial source of the Delta Aquarids has never been documented, but they are believed to be remnants from the 96P/Machholz comet, named after its discoverer, the American amateur astronomer Donald Machholz, @cometmachholz. This comet orbits the sun approximately every 5 years and is about 6 kilometres in diameter.

This shower of shooting stars is named after the radiant point of the meteor shower. They all have a parallel trajectory but seen from the ground they seem to start from one single point. That point is the radiant of the meteor shower and is located in the constellation of Aquarius. Specifically the star Delta Aquari, one of the stars that make up the constellation.