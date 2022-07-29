Fuengirola Council reminds citizens of obligation to collect their pets’ excrement

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 4:33

Image of a woman on a street in Fuengirola with her pets. Credit: [email protected]

Fuengirola Town Council has reminded its citizens of the obligation to collect their pets’ excrement from public roads.

Fuengirola Council has reminded pet owners in the Malaga municipality of their obligation to collect excrement from their animals on public roads. This was highlighted in a special presentation on Wednesday, July 27, Rosa Ana Bravo, the deputy mayor of Los Boliches, and Javier Hidalgo, the Councillor for Cleaning.

Both have requested collaboration from Fuengirolans and visitors, during the months of greatest influx. They stressed that the Council makes resources available to pet owners to remove canine stools and rinse the urine they generate with bottles that must be filled with water and vinegar.

“We ask for the collaboration of the people of Fuengirola so that the excrement of pets is collected from public spaces and that we can maintain, together, the level of cleanliness that characterises our town. It is useless to have 24-hour washdown shifts if we do not all collaborate in this task”, stated Hidalgo.

Mr Hidalgo also asked people to make the correct use of the bins with bag dispensers for dog droppings: “because sometimes we find people who take all the bags that are there when the right thing to do is to take only one that is going to be used and leave the rest for other people to use”.

The Municipal Cleaning Ordinance specifically legislates the obligation of animal owners to collect the droppings that their pets make on public roads. The penalties for not removing them range from €301 to €1,500.

Rosa Ana Bravo pointed out that: “Fuengirola is significantly increasing its population these days”, and that, therefore: “the joint effort that we must make is greater so that our town continues to be that benchmark of cleanliness and order that everyone recognises, even beyond our locality”.

Last June, Fuengirola received the highest award in cleaning, the Platinum Broom, in recognition of the work of the municipal street cleaning service. The Town Council presented its candidacy in category C, of ​​the XVIII Escobas 2022 Contest, which corresponds to municipalities with more than 50,001 and less than 100,000 inhabitants.

It was the fourth time that the municipality had competed and obtained this award, since it was achieved in 2010, 2016, 2018, and now, again in 2022. In the last competition, the Council did not enter.

