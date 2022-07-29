By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 17:19

Helicopter crash leaves five dead while on rescue mission in Georgia

The helicopter reportedly crashed while carrying out a rescue mission in Georgia, attempting to save hang gliders, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Footage of the shocking helicopter crash in Georgia was shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“Georgian Border Service helicopter crashed while rescuing hang gliders. Local media posted the video. In front of witnesses, the helicopter crashed into a rock and exploded. Medics and rescuers were on board.”

According to APA the helicopter belonging to the border service of the Georgian Interior Ministry crashed in the Gudauri resort area of Georgia.

No official information has been released as of yet.

The news of the helicopter crash in Georgia follows reports of Russian biathlete Igor Malinovsky and his two passengers dying after their helicopter crashed near the Uzon volcano located in the eastern part of Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia.

Malinovsky’s death was reported by the Russian Biathlon Association.

“Multiple world junior champion Igor Malinovsky has died. He loved biathlon and aviation. After completing his sports career, Igor became a pilot and worked in his native Kamchatka,” a statement read.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

Biathlon President Vladimir Drachev said: “It is a tragedy for our sport and our country. Igor Malinovsky was extraordinarily talented, after all there aren’t that many five-time world champions – albeit in youth classes.

“He was stronger than any of his peers. Unfortunately, he has chosen a profession that involves such great risk. We mourn the loss of a wonderful man.”

