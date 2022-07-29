News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 29 July 2022 • 17:44

CLEA N BEACHES: New machinery for El Campello beaches Photo credit: El Campello town hall

Fast workers THE FCC company contracted to clean El Campello’s beaches took delivery of two sand-cleaning machines which can cover 25,000 square metres an hour and have a hopper capacity of three cubic metres. The new machines remove seaweed and litter but any sand they pick up returns to the beach immediately.

Fast lane ALFAZ councillors approved the compulsory purchase of 200 square metres of land to construct a direct access to Albir from the N-332 roundabout at the McDonalds intersection. The ambitious project, carried out in separate phases, will decongest traffic and improve road safety, town hall spokesman Toni Such said.

New jobs BENIDORM town hall will engage two members of staff assigned to obtaining and managing grants from the EU’s Next Generation fund. The posts, on contracts of at least 12 months and co-financed by the region’s Employment and Training service Labora, will go to graduates currently registered as unemployed.

Fair shares LA NUCIA’S Social Welfare and Equality departments have received a new vehicle. Social Welfare employees will use the car to visit or ferry the elderly or the disabled, while the Equality department will use it to take women to the Centro Mujer Denia or to attend health centres.

Fewer leaks WORK began on replacing 755 metres of waterpipes in Cami de l’Abiar to solve the problems caused by frequent leaks, installing new pipes that will be 150 millimetres wide, compared with 90 millimetres at present. This will also make a considerable difference to water pressure in local homes.

