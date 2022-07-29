Pedro Sanchez announces implementation of energy-saving measures in Spain

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 19:35

Image of a gas flame burning. Credit: Marian Weyo/Shutterstock

The implementation of energy-saving measures in Spain has been announced by Pedro Sanchez.

Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, today, Friday, July 29, announced his energy-saving plan. It is expected to be approved by the Council of Ministers next Monday, August 1, in the form of a decree-law.

This measure – designed to conserve energy – will include the limitation of air conditioning to temperatures of 27 degrees, and 19 degrees in the case of a heating system. It will be implemented in, among others, shops, transport, hotels, banks, or the offices of private companies throughout Spain.

The objective is to save energy consumption in public buildings by being more efficient. This in turn will reduce the use of gas as a source of electricity generation, as combined cycle power plants feed on this raw material to produce electricity. A similar campaign was launched in Germany this week, and most European countries are expected to follow.

Although the measures are aimed initially at the public sector, they will also affect the daily lives of citizens. These restrictions will be offered as recommendations to householders, but will not be mandatory, yet. Homeowners will be obliged to check their heating installations, and advised on ways to save energy, via the use of billboards and a citizen awareness campaign.

Officials in public buildings will be encouraged to work from home in an attempt to control the use of lighting and energy. As Mr Sanchez said: “Saving energy is everyone’s task and it is a priority”. He added that reducing the energy bill contributes to: “reducing the dependence on the aggressor, Putin, and to flattening the inflation curve”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

El lunes aprobaremos en #CMin medidas para la eficiencia y el ahorro energético, una tarea en la que debemos colaborar porque es de todos. También medidas para fortalecer la coordinación y capacidades de las administraciones frente a los incendios y restaurar las zonas afectadas. pic.twitter.com/e9tbK7ESwo — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 29, 2022

