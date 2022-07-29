Pedro Sanchez announces implementation of energy-saving measures in Spain

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 19:35
Image of a gas flame burning.
Credit: Marian Weyo/Shutterstock
Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, today, Friday, July 29, announced his energy-saving plan. It is expected to be approved by the Council of Ministers next Monday, August 1, in the form of a decree-law.
This measure – designed to conserve energy – will include the limitation of air conditioning to temperatures of 27 degrees, and 19 degrees in the case of a heating system. It will be implemented in, among others, shops, transport, hotels, banks, or the offices of private companies throughout Spain.
The objective is to save energy consumption in public buildings by being more efficient. This in turn will reduce the use of gas as a source of electricity generation, as combined cycle power plants feed on this raw material to produce electricity. A similar campaign was launched in Germany this week, and most European countries are expected to follow.
Although the measures are aimed initially at the public sector, they will also affect the daily lives of citizens. These restrictions will be offered as recommendations to householders, but will not be mandatory, yet. Homeowners will be obliged to check their heating installations, and advised on ways to save energy, via the use of billboards and a citizen awareness campaign.
Officials in public buildings will be encouraged to work from home in an attempt to control the use of lighting and energy. As Mr Sanchez said: “Saving energy is everyone’s task and it is a priority”. He added that reducing the energy bill contributes to: “reducing the dependence on the aggressor, Putin, and to flattening the inflation curve”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
El lunes aprobaremos en #CMin medidas para la eficiencia y el ahorro energético, una tarea en la que debemos colaborar porque es de todos. También medidas para fortalecer la coordinación y capacidades de las administraciones frente a los incendios y restaurar las zonas afectadas. pic.twitter.com/e9tbK7ESwo
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 29, 2022
El lunes aprobaremos en #CMin medidas para la eficiencia y el ahorro energético, una tarea en la que debemos colaborar porque es de todos. También medidas para fortalecer la coordinación y capacidades de las administraciones frente a los incendios y restaurar las zonas afectadas. pic.twitter.com/e9tbK7ESwo
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 29, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.