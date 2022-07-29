Police hunt for witnesses after nine-year-old Lincolnshire girl stabbed to death

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 July 2022 • 8:13

Crime Scene - Georgethefourth - Shutterstock.com

Police have launched a hunt for witnesses after a nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the Lincolnshire town of Boston.

At around 6.20 pm on Thursday, July 28 officers were called to Fountain Lane where they found the young girl died from suspected stab wounds.

The police in Lincolnshire have launched a murder investigation and have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A statement issued by the police and reported by Sky News said: “We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

“The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.

The MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said he had been in contact with the policing minister, who had assured him national support would be available in bringing those involved to justice.

He said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

On Friday, July 29 police have said there is no update as they continue to hunt for witnesses to the stabbing of the nine-year-old Lincolnshire girl.

