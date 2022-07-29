Spain confirms the first death from monkeypox in Europe

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 20:51

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first death in Spain from monkeypox.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has today, Friday, July 29, confirmed the first death in the country from monkeypox. According to data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE), as of today, a total of 4,298 confirmed cases have been reported in Spain, according to eldiario.es.

Of the 3,750 infected for whom information is available, 120 were hospitalised (3.2 per cent), and one died, becoming the first fatality in Spain from this virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently declared an international health emergency.

The Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies today published the latest data collected on people infected with monkeypox in Spain. Specifically, of the total confirmed cases, more than 4,000 were men and only 64 women. Their ages ranged between 10 months and 88 years, with an average age of 37 years.

According to these data, 3,458 were men who have sex with men (of the 4,148 patients for whom this type of information is available). Information is also available on the most likely transmission mechanism in 2,253 cases, 82.1 per cent being through close contact in the context of a sexual relationship, and 10.5 per cent through close non-sexual contact.

In relation to attendance at mass events, of the 3,137 cases with information on this variable, 560 attended an event on the dates prior to the onset of symptoms.

The recorded cases come from 17 Autonomous Communities: Madrid 1,656, Catalonia 1,406 (1,256 cases are included in the SiViES notification platform), Andalusia 498, Valencian Community 213, the Canary Islands 102, the Basque Country 98, the Balearic Islands 89, Aragon 45, and Galicia 37.

They are followed by Asturias 36, Castilla y Leon 31, Castilla-La Mancha 23, Extremadura 20, Murcia 19, Cantabria 15, Navarra 8, and La Rioja 2.

