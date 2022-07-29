Two-year-old girl dies after being run over in the Almeria town of Garrucha

By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 23:46

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A two-year-old girl died after she was run over by a vehicle on the Paseo del Malecon in the Almeria municipality of Garrucha.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a two-year-old girl died this Friday, July 29, after being run over in the Almeria town of Garrucha. Municipal sources reported that the accident occurred at around 00:20am, on Thursday, July 28, near the Trivento pizzeria on the Paseo del Malecon when a vehicle ran over the child at the entrance to the fishing port.

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing the little girl break free from her mother’s hand and subsequently get hit by an SUV or off-road-type vehicle. According to Local Police sources, the girl was initially transferred to a local health centre but was then moved to the La Inmaculada hospital, where she sadly died from her injuries.

Upon receiving a call informing them of the accident, the 112 operator immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Andalucian Health Service, along with members of the Civil Protection.

Local publication Diario de Almeria reported that the deceased girl’s family was from the province of Jaen, and was spending their holiday in the municipality of Garrucha. The girl’s body has been taken to the Huercal-Overa funeral home in preparation for being returned to her hometown in Jaen.

Garrucha Town Council has declared two days of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast as a sign of respect in memory of the little girl and the tragic accident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.