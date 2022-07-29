By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 15:55

Ukrainian breakaway state providing grants for pro-Russian medical students Credit: Telegram Denis Pushylin

“Medicine of the Small Motherland” is a grant initiative in the pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Head of the Ukrainian breakaway state spoke on the grant for the pro-Russian medical students on his official Telegram stating:

“For eight years now, the best graduates of Donetsk Gorky National Medical University have been awarded grants from the Nekrasov Foundation. ”

“This year was no exception. Many of these young people are already working, so in fact this support is recognition of their achievements in their studies, many of them in science as well as in their practical activities.”

“Financial support for young medics is provided as part of the ‘Medicine of the Small Motherland’ programme, which aims to ensure that university graduates stay to work in the Republic.”

“At a time when we are driving the enemy away from the whole of the Donetsk People’s Republic, we are in particular need of medical personnel. There is a lot of work to be done in the liberated territories.”

“Support for medical workers and young specialists is a government priority. The fact that there is such systematic assistance from patrons is very important to us. I would like to sincerely thank Vladimir Nekrasov and the staff of the Foundation for their help.”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news follows reports of the Donetsk People’s Republic Head of State Denis Pushylin announcing that it will work with North Korea on a reconstruction project for the Donbas region.

