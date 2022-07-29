UK’s first hosepipe ban of 2022 imposed on Hampshire and Isle of Wight

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 July 2022 • 14:56

Hosepipe ban - Image Gorlof-kv Shutterstock.com

The UK’s first hosepipe ban of 2022 is being imposed from next Friday by Southern Water.

The ban announced on Friday, July 29 will affect Hampshire and the Isle of Wight with the recent heat wave given as the reason for the decision.

Southern Water has said the situation is not critical but that it was important to protect the water sources and the environment. 2022 is said to be one of the driest in the last century.

The ban, the first since 2012, restricts the use of hosepipes to water gardens and clean cars, whilst ornamental ponds and swimming pools cannot be filled until further notice.

Dr Alison Hoyle, Director of Risk and Compliance at Southern Water said: “We haven’t taken this decision lightly and we know the temporary use ban will have an impact on our customers.

“We’re asking everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to do their bit by supporting these measures and only use the water that they need.

“We’re asking our customers to help protect our rivers and the habitats that live there by cutting back their water use.”

She continued by saying that river flows are 25 per cent lower than normal for this time of year and that is equivalent to losing more than 25 million bathtubs of water.

The Isle of Man has also imposed water restrictions which come into force at midnight today, in what the Manx authorities describe as an “extremely dry period.”

They have asked residents to “use water wisely with rainfall in June less than half the usual amount, meaning water stocks were already low at the start of the month.

The bans restrict:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

• Cleaning a private motor vehicle using a hosepipe

• Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

• Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

• Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

• Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

• Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

• Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

• Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

• Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

• Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

With the possibility of another heat wave in the UK during July, the UK’s first hosepipe ban of 2022 may be followed by more counties in the coming days and weeks.

