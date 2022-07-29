By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 18:02

WATCH: Russian gas pipeline explodes and catches fire in Chelyabinsk region Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian gas pipeline exploded and caught fire in the south of the Chelyabinsk region, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Footage of the Russian gas pipeline in Chelyabinsk exploding and catching fire was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“The gas pipeline “Bukhara – Ural” broke out in the Chelyabinsk region, Russia.”

“According to Russian media, the incident occurred due to the depressurization of the underground gas pipeline. At the same time, gas supplies are proceeding according to the plan.”

⚡️ The gas pipeline "Bukhara – Ural" broke out in the Chelyabinsk region, Russia. According to Russian media, the incident occurred due to the depressurization of the underground gas pipeline. At the same time, gas supplies are proceeding according to the plan. pic.twitter.com/jB8Hst84xs — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 29, 2022

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, there was a report of depressurisation of underground high pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 1000 millimetres that lead to the subsequent flaring, with flames that reportedly reached 10 meters high.

The pipeline fire was reportedly extinguished with no threat to the local village.

The valves on the damaged section of the pipeline were blocked, with the accident not expected to affect gas supply to consumers in any manner.

Located in close proximity to the Ural Mountains, Chelyabinsk is a city in west-central Russia.

The news of the explosion of the Russian gas pipeline comes just after Russia released a controversial video urging Europeans to relocate before winter, as reported on Friday, July 29.

The video quoted Russia as having “delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity and water, ballet.”

