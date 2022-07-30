3.2 earthquake in Zurgena (Almeria) felt throughout the province’s Levante area

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 18:31
ZURGENA EARTHQUAKE: Tremor at a depth of four kilometres felt throughout Levante
Photo credit: IGN
Andalucia’s 112 Emergencies number announced on its Twitter account that the service had logged four calls from persons alerting them to the tremor.
According to the IGN, the tremor was located at a depth of four kilometres and was felt to a lesser extent in Albox, Arboleas, Pulpi, Garrucha, Huercal-Overa, La Parata and Vera.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.