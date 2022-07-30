81-year-old man dies at El Palo beach in Malaga

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 21:55

Image of El Palo beach in Malaga city. Credit: Google maps - Oscar H.Cuellar

An 81-year-old man died at El Palo beach in Malaga city after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest while swimming.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, an 81-year-old man lost his life this afternoon, Saturday, July 30, at a beach in the El Palo district of Malaga city. The deceased was reportedly bathing at the beach located on Calle Banda del Mar, near El Dedo beach.

Witnesses to the incident told La Opinion that the man had suffered cardiorespiratory arrest while swimming in the sea. After being rescued from the water, other beachgoers and lifeguards on duty attempted to revive the man using the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) lifesaving technique, but without success.