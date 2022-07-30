Almeria Diputacion reshuffle is on the way following June’s regional elections

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 19:13
DIPUTACION PRESIDENT: Javier Aureliano Garcia prepares to make department changes
Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria
This will depend on the Junta de Andalucia’s “provincial structure” following the June 19 elections with Juanma Moreno once again installed as regional president.
Talking to the Spanish media, Garcia revealed that changes were inevitable now that Manuel Guzman, who heads the Diputacion’s Culture department, has a seat in the regional parliament.
He did not rule out a “more extensive restructuring” Garcia admitted, without giving away details of the Diputacion areas that were likely to be affected. Neither was he prepared to reveal names.
Garcia also explained that although he had initially intended to carry out immediate changes, he had finally opted to wait until he knew more about the Junta’s “complete structure” in Almeria province.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
