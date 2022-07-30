Explainer: Blocking your rear view with luggage can result in a fine in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 13:06

Overloaded car - Image ChicoDodiFc Shutterstock.com

Blocking your rear view with luggage, as many of us do when going on holiday, can result in a fine according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

A reminder issued on Saturday, July 30, when many are heading off on their summer vacation says that blocking the view through the back window of a vehicle is only permitted under certain circumstances.

The regulations that govern driving in Spain say that a driver must have a full and unobstructed view of the entire road on which they are travelling, including behind the car.

That means packing the boot all the way to the roof or storing items on the rear parcel shelf may result in the vehicle being impounded and a fine issued.

At issue here is the safety of road users with police and DGT officers being given the discretion to decide whether the situation is dangerous or not.

So when can you block the rearview?

The exceptions to the rule are in the case of vehicles that do not have a separate boot, in other words, hatchbacks, SUVs and station wagons.

Although these are generally allowed to block the view through the rear window, it is only allowed where the vehicle has exterior mirrors fitted to either side of the car that provide an unobstructed view. The same applies to some of the newer electric vehicles that make use of a camera to provide a view of the road behind the car.

The DGT adds that items not constrained could pose a risk should the car have to break sharply, which would then make it illegal. So loose items on a parcel shelf or a badly packed boot could be deemed unsafe and therefore result in a fine.

Similarly unauthorised tinted sheets, adhesives or curtains on the rear window are not legal, with the rear window to be kept free of any obstruction, stickers etc…

Those travelling in or to Spain should be aware that blocking your rear view can be deemed unsafe and therefore it is worthwhile taking the time to make sure that everything is stowed safely.

