BREAKING: President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 AGAIN

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 22:16

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Covid-19 again, just three days after being given the all-clear.

Just three days after being given the all-clear to go back to work, US President Joe Biden has today, Saturday, July 30, again tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he has gone back into isolation.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, his personal physician, explained in a memo that the President ‘continues to feel quite well’.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Taking to his official Twitter profile @POTUS, 79-year-old Mr Biden tweeted: ‘Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon’.

While isolating from his previous bout of coronavirus, the President had taken the new Paxlovid viral medication. Dr O’Connor had warned him that a small percentage of patients can suffer a ‘rebound’ after taking this new Covid treatment.

