Covid data in Spain show a big drop in the incidence rate on Friday, July 29

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 1:38

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain shows a big drop in the incidence rate among the over-60s, and a fall in hospitalisations.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, July 29, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities.

Friday’s report shows that a total of 26,018 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, with 14,764 of those occurring in people aged over 60 years. That brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,226,579 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in those over 59 years of age has fallen by more than 200 points in a week. It currently stands at 558 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospitals also continue to be vacated where patients with coronavirus represent 7 per cent of the total beds and 5 per cent of those in the ICU. The number of patients currently hospitalised from the coronavirus stands at 10,489. This is a drop from the 8,433 recorded last Friday, July 22, and shows a continued drop in the epidemiological situation.

Another 353 deaths from Covid-19 have been added in Spain, again a drop on last week’s figure of more than 500. It brings the total to 110,719 deaths since the start of the pandemic. ICUs across the country currently have 460 Covid-19 patients admitted.

Data reveals that there is a significant decrease in the number of deaths and the severity of cases. The mortality rate among groups at higher risk such as 60-year-old citizens remains at 3.6 per cent. Only Castilla-La Mancha exceeds 5 per cent in fatality rate, followed by Madrid with 4.6 per cent.

Despite the relief in the national average indicators, some territories are still above the average scale of 8.7 per cent. These include the Basque Country with 11.3 per cent, and Castilla y Leon with 13.2 per cent. Madrid, Melilla, Asturias, and Castilla-La Mancha have already dropped below 10 per cent occupancy.

The ICUs with the highest number of seriously ill patients are those of Catalonia with 8.67 per cent, the Basque Country with 8.5 per cent, Navarra 8.25 with per cent, and Castilla y Leon with 7.9 per cent.

