Doctor found dead after being threatened for months by online anti-vaxxers

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 12:06

Image - clinic closed: Dragon Images/shutterstock

Doctor Lisa Maria Kellermayr was found dead in her practice last Friday after being threatened for months with online death threats and brutal murder fantasies.

Doctor Lisa Maria Kellermayr had been receiving repeated death threats for months, leading her to temporarily close her practice in lake Attersee in upper Austria. It is suspected that she committed suicide. According to the Wels district attorney third-party negligence has been ruled out and no autopsy was ordered.

The practice has remained closed since last Thursday. Owing to the psychological terror of radical anti-vaxxers, the clinic has said that it cannot guarantee secure surgery in the practice even though it has “tried everything”.

The doctor’s home page was updated on Thursday. It said “Taking today into perspective, I cannot say, when or how we will resume normal operation”. She revealed that they would be uncontactable by phone or email as well.

“We have been receiving death threats from anti-covid and anti-vaxxers at regular intervals for the last 7 months” Doctor Kellermayr wrote on twitter at the end of June.

She wrote also that “In these adverse conditions, I did everything possible to guarantee that the medical patients that were entrusted to me received medical attention”, however “the costs of security significantly surpass the practice’s earnings as a family doctor.”

The Minister of Health in Austria Johannes Rauch (Green) has commented on this tragedy on Twitter: “The news of the death of Doctor Kellermayr has profoundly unsettled me. “As a doctor, she has dedicated her life to the health and wellbeing of everyone. The death threats against her were personal and truly brutal. The people’s hate is inexcusable. This hate has to stop. My thoughts are with Doctoe Kellermayr’s family and loved ones.”

