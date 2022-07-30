Grandfather in his 80s has climbed almost all of Scotland’s 282 Munros peaks

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 16:42

Image - Scottish Peak: Matt Gibson/shutterstock

A Scottish Grandfather of 4 in his 80s has climbed almost 300 peaks in Scotland and is only 8 peaks away from completing the 282 Munros peaks.

Nick Gardner began his ambitious project two years ago, after long time life partner Janet was moved into a care home due to her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and osteoporosis. The 82 year old old the PA news agency that he was “absolutely shattered” at her rapid transfer into care, as reported by news.sky.com

In order to hold on to his own youth and vitality, Gardner began climbing Scotland’s 282 Munros peaks in July 2020. Only 2 years later and he has climbed 274 of the Scottish peaks.

Gardner reminisced about his and Janet’s time together as a couple, revealing that “she was the most wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother possible” but “now she doesn’t recognise (him)”.

He began climbing the peaks in order to challenge himself and “pull him out” of a “mental condition” he felt himself sinking into.

The Munros are Scottish mountains which stand at a minimum of 3,000 ft tall. Gardner began his project to complete all of them in 1,200 days 2 years ago and has been raising money and awareness for Alzheimer Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS).

Gardner says he feels “like a child” in the run up to completing his challenge which he has carried out with the support of various people along the way. He says he regularly hears his name shouted in support on hikes and his friends and family plan to join him for the final climb up Cairn Gorm in the Highlands.

By the time he has climbed the 282nd peak, the 82 year old will have walked 2,000 miles (3,218km) which is equivalent to walking the famous Camino de Santiago Pilgrimage 4 times over.

