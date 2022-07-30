Leading virologist Christian Drosten insulted as a “mass murderer” on holiday

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 12:37

Image - Christian Drosten: Jaz_Online/shutterstock

During his camping holiday, the leading German virologist Christian Drosten was insulted as a “mass murderer”. The judicial court is investigating the claim of three suspects. Their accusations have already been backed up.

“Mass murderer” and “Tranhumanist” are claims which have been made against leading virologist Christian Drosten, 50. The virologist was seriously insulted during his camping holiday in June in Ellbgonsee. Now the judicial court is investigating these claims.

According to the district attorney, Drosten has been accused by two women and a man between the ages of 33 and 49 years old. Currently, it is supposed that one of the suspects recognised the virologist when he was drunk and insulted him various times.

The investigators’ report has revealed that Drosten and his family were photographed. As a result, the police confiscated the suspects’ mobile phones and they have been evaluated by the State Criminal Police Office in Germany. Evidence found on the suspects’ smart phones have backed up their accusations.

The incident already had consequences for the accused: he was fired without prior warning.

Drosten immediately filed a complaint. While he was still dazed and confused from the incident, the virologist told the campsite manager that “an incident like this has never happened before” and that “we have a tolerant society here”.

