Leading virologist Christian Drosten insulted as a “mass murderer” on holiday

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 12:37
Image - Christian Drosten: Jaz_Online/shutterstock
“Mass murderer” and “Tranhumanist” are claims which have been made against leading virologist Christian Drosten, 50. The virologist was seriously insulted during his camping holiday in June in Ellbgonsee. Now the judicial court is investigating these claims.
According to the district attorney, Drosten has been accused by two women and a man between the ages of 33 and 49 years old. Currently, it is supposed that one of the suspects recognised the virologist when he was drunk and insulted him various times.
The investigators’ report has revealed that Drosten and his family were photographed. As a result, the police confiscated the suspects’ mobile phones and they have been evaluated by the State Criminal Police Office in Germany. Evidence found on the suspects’ smart phones have backed up their accusations.
The incident already had consequences for the accused: he was fired without prior warning.
Drosten immediately filed a complaint. While he was still dazed and confused from the incident, the virologist told the campsite manager that “an incident like this has never happened before” and that “we have a tolerant society here”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.