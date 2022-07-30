Let’s go champing™ now – the UK’s latest holiday craze

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 14:24

St Bartholomew's Failand North Somerset - Image Champing.co.uk

Let’s go champing™ now. Go what, where, how?

Champing™ is the latest holiday craze that has hit Britain, the brainchild of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

The idea is that instead of booking a hotel for the night, you stay in a church giving you the opportunity to explore as you never had before. You can even escape the crowds for the night.

Available April 1 and October 30, you get exclusive hire of the church for the night and you can change your amend without booking without any extra charge.

The churches are also dog friendly and your pet gets to stay for free, and first-time Champers™ get a year’s free membership of the Churches Conservation Trust membership, worth £42!

Champing™ is a great way to experience historic churches in the UK and to contribute towards their upkeep.

Many of these churches have great history, are situated in wonderful locations and desperately need help to keep them in good order. Moreover, you will get to meet the local community by staying in one of these churches, with those that have gone Champing™ raving about the people and the experience.

Prices for overnight stays are comparable with budget hotels in the UK but come with the added benefit of having the venue to yourself, not to mention the unique experience.

And the good news, well many hotels are fully booked for the summer and National Trust properties are likes hen’s teeth, but if you want to go Champing™ there is still good availability.

You can check their website for more information and availability here.

